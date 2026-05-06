INEC Fixes June 20 For By-Elections In Rivers, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 20, 2026, for the conduct of by-elections in six states.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, announced this at the swearing-in of a new National Commissioner, Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa (rtd), in Abuja on Thursday, April 30.

Amupitan said the by-elections would be conducted alongside the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for the same date.

He said the elections will cover senatorial vacancies in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Ondo States.

The INEC boss said it would also cover a State House of Assembly seat in Kebbi State and a House of Representatives seat in Kano State.

Amupitan stated: “We are going into some off-cycle elections very soon. The Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for June 20, 2026.

“On the same date, the commission will conduct bye-elections to fill vacant seats.

“The senatorial seats declared vacant in Enugu, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Ondo States will be filled, alongside the Kebbi State House of Assembly seat and the House of Representatives seat in Kano State.”

Speaking on the appointment of the new national commissioner, Amupitan described Malafa as a seasoned professional with extensive experience spanning military service and electoral operations.

He noted that she had previously worked with INEC in the area of logistics and served as Director of Legal Services in the Nigerian Navy, bringing a wealth of administrative and legal expertise to her new role.

The INEC chairman reiterated the commission’s commitment to its constitutional mandate of conducting credible elections in the country. In her remarks, the newly sworn-in National commissioner expressed appreciation for the reception accorded her and pledged to contribute to the commission’s work.