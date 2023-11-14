Physically Challenged Persons Laud Provost, FCT

The Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri, has been commended for his unwavering support and empathy towards persons with disabilities.

Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) ONELGA Chapter, Rivers State, Comrade Odila Divine Favour who made the commendation during a recent visit to the collage, highlighted the Provost’s consistent commitment to extending a helping hand to members of the association.

He applauded Dr. Ikenyiri for his kindness and compassion, which has significantly improved the lives of those living with disabilities in the region.

According to him, one of the most notable acts of benevolence is the financial support provided by the Provost and his management team during the Association’s annual World Disability Day celebrations.

He remarked that Dr. Ikenyiri went a step further by allocating employment slots to individuals with disabilities during the College’s 2023 staff recruitment exercise, a gesture that was deeply appreciated by the community.

Comrade Odila described Dr. Ikenyiri as a God-fearing man with a compassionate heart and a willingness to listen to the needs of those he serves. He believed the Provost was a special envoy, sent by a higher power to bring smiles to the faces of persons with disabilities. He fervently prayed for God’s protection, guidance, and abundant rewards for Dr. Ikenyiri.

The Chairman of Persons with Disabilities also praised the Provost and his management team for the rapid development of the College, noting that the introduction of various academic programs at the College had made it a preferred choice for his members.

This accessibility, according to him, meant that individuals with disabilities no longer needed to travel long distances to attend educational institutions, avoiding unnecessary stress and inconvenience.

Comrade Odila further highlighted the College’s commitment to inclusivity, emphasizing those new lecture halls, classrooms, and offices constructed on the College Campus II were equipped with provisions for people with disabilities. He added that these accommodations aimed to make the learning environment more comfortable and accessible for all students.

The Chairman of JONAPWD, ONELGA Chapter also praised the Provost for the College’s ongoing and completed projects. These initiatives, he said, included the fencing of Campus II, the provision of well-furnished lecture halls and staff offices, road constructions, a fully equipped ICT Centre, and the establishment of student hostels, complete with solar lighting. Moreover, he celebrated the accreditation of all NCE and Degree programs, marking another significant achievement for the college.