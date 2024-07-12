We’ll Do More With Your Support, Gov Fubara Assures Rivers People

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that nothing will ever distract the attention of his administration to take its eyes off the ball in ensuring that Rivers people get the best that will improve the quality of life that they lead.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen shortly after being conducted round the entire premises and structures of the Zonal Hospital, Degema Town in Degema Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Governor noted the concern over the absence of a benefitting healthcare facility in the area but stated that the right things and steps are being taken to address the situation.

Governor Fubara emphasized that his administration is giving greater attention to issues of Healthcare, Education and Agriculture so that Rivers people can access quality services from those key sectors.

The Governor said: “We are here this afternoon, just like what happened yesterday (Friday), and if you could remember, I said part of our areas of concern, going forward, will be healthcare services.

“And yesterday, I did mention that we were on inspection to check the Bori Zonal Hospital covering that particular senatorial district, and will also go and see those in Degema, Ahoada and Omoku.

“But, we are here in Degema today to assess the level of work ongoing. As you can see, we don’t have a befitting and standard healthcare facility here. And that is why we need to put this place in order to make it standard.”

Governor Fubara explained: “Part of the areas that have just been explained to me on my visit this afternoon is the area earmarked for staff quarters: doctors and nurses; areas that will be used to develop a modern mortuary and a laundry, because a medical facility must have a standard laundry.

“So, they have also shown me what they are doing, and the foundation for the laundry that is also almost completed,” he said.

Governor Fubara stated that what his administration is doing is to assure Rivers people that they will not only get critical road infrastructure delivered to them, but that they will also be given other social amenities and services that will ensure wholesome protection for them and also give them quality healthcare services.

He said: “Like I said, my target for 2025 is going to be healthcare, education and agriculture. This is just the start. We are here to assure our people that no matter what it is, we still have our eyes on the ball.

“I will urge the good people of Degema to continue to support us; that this government is purposeful and understands the needs of the people,” he added. He assured the people of Degema, Kalabari Kingdom, and indeed, the entire good people of Rivers State that his administration will not compromise quality service delivery and good governance, just as it will not disappoint the people who painstakingly voted for him to govern the State at this time.