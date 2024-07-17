Supreme Court Ruling On LG Autonomy, A Revolution — Bode George

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George, has described Thursday’s ruling on the financial autonomy of the local governments as “a big boost for Nigeria’s political and economic development.”

While advising President Bola Tinubu to ensure total restructuring of the country, Chief Bode said the Supreme Court by their action, has started a revolution that will ensure restructuring of the country.

He commended the Supreme Court on its verdict, saying the judiciary has, “once again, proved that it is the last hope of the common man.”

The PDP, leader in a statement on Saturday, urged the president to ensure a complete “overhaul of the polity.”

The statement reads: “Thursday’s Supreme Court judgement stopping State Governments from retaining and using funds meant for the third tier of government – councils – is not only victory for democracy but a big boost for Nigeria’s political and economic development.

“The apex court was precise and unambiguous in its verdict: Allocations to Local Governments must be paid directly from the Federation Account to councils governed by democratically elected officials.

“The judiciary has, once again, proved that it is the last hope of the common man. This courageous verdict from the apex court will have far-reaching implications for the growth of democracy in world’s most populous black country and Africa’s biggest democracy. This courageous judgement will also strengthen democratic principles at the local level and foster transparency. “I also read President Bola Tinubu’s statement hailing the verdict and talking about restructuring. I want to advise the President that he must go further because what Nigerians want is a complete overhaul of the polity. That is the only way Nigeria can work.