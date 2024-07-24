News

16yrs Remain Minimum Age For Varsity Admission

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 44 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has waved the 18 years benchmark for admission into tertiary institutions.

At an ongoing policy meeting organised by the Joint Admission Matriculations Board (JAMB) in Abuja, Mamman had announced that only applicants who were 18 years and above were eligible for admission.

This had sparked a controversy as stakeholders across tertiary institutions in the country, kicked against what the minister said.

 Immediately after Mamman made the utterance, the hall erupted in rowdiness.

In a move to calm frayed nerves, the Minister had asked, “Are we together?”, to which the attendees chorused “No!”

It took the intervention of JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, before normalcy was restored.

While reacting to the grumblings from the participants, he insisted that the law required that their children should be in school at 18 years, having attended six years in primary school, three years in Junior Secondary School and three years in senior secondary school.

The Minister noted that the meeting was to ensure that the process of admission for 2024/2024 was fair. He said the position of the Federal Ministry of Education had not changed from any institution that does admission outside the right process, which is Central Application Process (CAP).

One of the participants who did not want to be named said: “That is not possible, how can a child finish school write WAEC and JAMB and passed and you deny him admission?” But the minister later accepted the suggestions of the stakeholders that from 16 years and above should be eligible for this year’s admission while the law would apply from next year.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 44 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Senator Ndume Shuns Akpabio’s Offer

52 seconds ago

Gov Fubara Promises To Renew Hope Of Widows, Widowers

5 mins ago

Rumuiwhechiorlu Community Commends Gov. Fubara Over Chijioke Ihunwo’s Appointment

20 mins ago

Walson-Jack Replaces Yemi-Esan As New HoS

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button