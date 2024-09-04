Igbos Can No Longer Be Cannon Fodders In The Hands of Fulani/Yoruba Oligarchy – Ohaneze Chieftain

A chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Julian Iwehuo says the era of using Ndigbo as cannon fodders in the hands of Hausa/Fulani/ Yoruba oppressive Oligarchy is over in Nigeria.

Iwehuo who came out with this after analyzing the recent #Hunger Protests in the country which Igbo people did not participate, said the people of South East had learned their lesson the hard way after years of oppression under the oligarchy.

He told our correspondent that if the Igbos had come out for the protest, the security agents would have massacred them in cold blood, stressing that their decision not to participate was a welcome development.

“The conspiracy of the Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani against the Igbo has become apparent that even a blind man could see it,” the chief said, stressing that the Igbos now understand what was happening and can no longer be deceived.

“Look at how Ndigbo are being treated in Nigeria like slaves.

They are not given federal appointments they don’t have anybody at the top echelons of the security, they are hounded every where in the country and their businesses threatened.

“Recently, the Yoruba people asked them to leave Lagos and threatened to take over their investments there.

The authorities did not say anything, but rather encouraged them through their actions and inactions.

“Remember that an Oba in Lagos came out openly and threatened to drown the Igbos living there in the lagoon.

A terrible thing to say about a tribe, but did you see the federal government do anything? the OHANEZE chieftain queried.

Speaking further, Iwehuo who is a high ranking member of OHANEZE Ndigbo, said if an Igbo leader had made that statement credited to the Oba of Lagos, the federal government would have arrested and detained him.

“Nigeria as it was presently constituted is skewed heavily against the Igbos who have been made to bear the brunt of Hausa Fulani/Yoruba misrule over the years,” he added.

He appealed to the Igbos whose businesses were in the South West, particularly Lagos and the northern part of the country to relocate them home where they would be safe and protected.

“The rest of Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba hate the Igbos who they envy because of their enterprise and business acumen. Because of this hatred, they will not hesitate to burn down those businesses in a bid to undermine them,” he said and restated his call on the Igbos to take their businesses back home to Onitsha, Aba, Nnewi and other thriving commercial cities in the South East where they would be secure.