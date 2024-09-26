News

Attacks On Ijaw Elders: Group Asks Wike To Apologize

Following his recent attacks and remarks considered unsavory on some elders of Ijaw Ethnic extraction, a group known as Defenders of Democracy has asked Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to apologize and ask for forgiveness.

Speaking through its Director, Barr. Stanford Iruenabere, the group accused Wike of betraying those who helped him to attain positions of power in the past.

The group said instead of the FCT Minister soliciting for forgiveness from perceived wrong-doers, he should be the one to be begging for forgiveness as he impoverished Rivers people, drove businesses away and denied pensioners their gratuity which resulted in the death of many of them during his 8th-year- tenure.

Defenders of Democracy pooh-pooh the FCT Minister for claiming that it was Chief Ada George that sponsored the cult group, Bush Boys during his tenure as Governor, stressing that George’s tenure was too short and would not have time to sponsor any group by that name.

It alleged that the former governor has the penchant for stabbing those who helped him to attain lofty heights and recalled how he allegedly betrayed Rotimi Amaechi and later former President Jonathan who helped him attained high political heights.

The group accused Wike of lacking in character, saying he insulted Rivers royal fathers when he was governor, while now he was Minister he prostrates to traditional rulers in the North. “He called APC cancer, but today he is wining and dining with the APC,” the group  concluded.

