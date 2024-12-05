Our Govt, Fighting To Protect, Not To Inflict Pains On Rivers People – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that his administration does not have any intention and will not inflict pains on Rivers people.

The Governor explained that rather, he has continued to fight like gallant soldiers would do, to protect the State from enemies who hatch plans and schemes daily to halt governance, create chaos and unending disaffection among the people.

Governor Fubara said that with determination and unwavering commitment, the administration was addressing itself to fulfilling all obligations of government to the people without pretense.

The Governor made the assertion on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt during the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching, preparatory to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on January 15, 2025.

Governor Fubara stated how mutual and healthy cooperation have been maintained with the security agencies to guarantee the prevailing peace in the State.

He also explained that while the employment of 10,000 persons into the State Civil Service was cancelled, 2,000 professionals have been employed in the health sector, with 1,000 employment slots reviewed upward for the Universal Basic Education and Post-Primary Schools.

Governor Fubara said that while scholarships have also been awarded to Rivers State youths in PAMO University of Medical Sciences and Wigwe University; the N85, 000 new minimum wage has been implemented for civil servants in the State.

He said, “We have gone past the stage where you just employ 10,000 civil servants. It will not help the growth of this State for now. We are going to the general one later. So, that was the reason why I suspended it, and insisted that employment that should be approved, should be those for professional cadre.

“I can say boldly that we have employed over 2,000 medical doctors. The records are there. We have also employed teachers. At least, for UBE, I have okayed the approval of 1,000, which they did before, and we have also asked them to increase the number, both for the UBE and the Post- Primary Schools Boards.

“On the issue of scholarship, Rivers State Government has not started empowering its scholarship board yet. But there are some scholarships that we have offered. We did so in PAMO University, and we also did so recently in Wigwe University.

“So, if it’s those ones, the Rivers State Government has no hand in the process of selection. You have to pass the exams to be on the list of 100-150.

“Otherwise, be patient, when we start our own internal one; the one that the Scholarship Board will do, maybe, the criteria might be different, and we assure you, more persons will be accommodated.”

Governor Fubara also said: “Some persons who have decided to be enemies of this State wanted us to experience a black Christmas, but because we are determined to make sure that the interest of Rivers State should be the first thing, we were able, not easy, but to meet our obligations as a government.

“And today, I can say boldly that our civil servants are happy, even in the face of all the propaganda that the State’s allocation fell under one bridge.

“But we are now the first State that did not just make the promise but have lived up to that promise. Today, civil servants that were collecting N70,000 are jubilating with N120,000, N140,000.

“What is the greatest joy any government can achieve? You might do some projects, but the most important thing is the happiness that you leave in the hearts of people.

“People will forget that Sir Dr Peter Odili built this Banquet Hall, but they won’t forget the story of when they couldn’t pay their children’s school fees because of poor salary.

“But with their salary now improved, they will always remember that, and say look, if not for that government, this my son wouldn’t have been a graduate; if not for that salary, this my son would not be a lawyer; he will not be a judge; he will not be an engineer.

“So, the most important thing is making sure that Rivers people are first in everything we do.”

Speaking on the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching, Governor Fubara recalled the excitement that the family usually feels when, as children of a military officer, they see their mother return from such events because she was a widow.

Governor Fubara said, no amount of money donated will be enough to commensurate the services rendered by war veterans who ensured the protection of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity among the people.

He said, “This event means so much to me because I fall in the category of the dependants of the fallen heroes. Maybe, you don’t understand: my late father was a military officer! So, I am also one of them that are dependants.

“It is important to us because every January when my mother went for that event, she came back smiling. So, we have to join hands together to make this one very special.

“We cannot do enough. No matter what we do, the losses are there; those spaces cannot be filled. But the only thing we can do is to cushion the effects, and in cushioning that effects, we need to give our support to the survivors of the fallen heroes.”

Governor Fubara told legionnaires in the State that the promised 50 slots of employment are still available, awaiting when embargo on general employment into the State Civil Service will be lifted.

The Governor also urged them to inject part of the money realised from the launching into the scholarship scheme that they have floated to cater to their children’s welfare in tertiary institutions.

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to all lovers of democracy and Rivers people for their support to his administration.

He assured that despite the distractions, he and his team will remain determined to follow through the dictates of good governance and leaving legacies that will endure.

He added, “So, let me thank everyone of you that has continued to support us. God doesn’t start and end half way. We are determined to follow this journey and will follow it to the end where everyone will know that it is only God Almighty that gives power.

“I need to commend our security agencies for their support. I can say with all amount of assurance, that they have been very cooperative. I know a lot of them are under one pressure or the other, which is normal.

“But we can always ask you to do the right thing. We will not ask you to do the wrong thing. Therefore, doing the right thing is easy and that brings peace in the State. We are happy with what you are doing. We will continue to support you to succeed in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara launched the emblem with N40million on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

In his speech, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, acknowledged the sacrifices made by officers, with some of them paying the supreme prize, leaving spouses as either widows or widowers, and children as orphans.

Dr Danagogo said it is for such survivors and also for those who are still in active peacekeeping activities that the day is dedicated to galvanise financial support for them to cater to their welfare.

He said, “They are the survivors of wars, past and present. They are fighting insurgents, herdsmen, and terrorists; of course, not without scars. They are here in our midst.

“They did not negotiate any terms of engagement with the country. They simply asked: ‘what can we do for our country’? They volunteered and lost the luxury of comfort so that we can have the luxury of peace.

“It is, therefore, time to, once again, wake our gratitude. Donate for the welfare and upkeep of these veterans who laboured for your sake.”

Giving his remarks, the Acting Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Rivers State Chapter, ACC Kuu Aminkipo Promise, explained that such annual event serves to give recognition to military officers who have offered salient military services to the country.

In the course of such services, some die, he said, leaving their loved ones behind while others live but with life-long injuries, adding that the help galvanized at the launch offers hope to spouses, children and other dependants. While thanking Governor Fubara for the immeasurable support given to legionnaires, ACC Promise noted that the legion is yet to access the promised employment of 50 of their wards and members while also requesting financial support to fund the scholarship floated for their wards.