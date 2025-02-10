Ogoni Community in UK, Ireland Applauds FG’s Push for Oil Dialogue, Calls for Transparent Negotiations

The Ogoni community in the United Kingdom and Ireland says it welcomes the Federal Government’s renewed efforts to engage in dialogue over future crude oil exploration in Ogoniland. This initiative, spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represents a hopeful step toward addressing the historical grievances of the Ogoni people.

The Ogoni community in a statement by Mr. Gbenegbara Larry Wifa, acknowledged the dialogue as a potential pathway to restoring the relationship between the government and the people of Ogoniland.

However, they emphasize that any discussions must be conducted with utmost sincerity and transparency, taking into account the long-standing suffering and marginalization experienced by the Ogoni populace. The group stressed the need for any negotiations to be devoid of political exploitation and to focus genuinely on healing and reconciliation.

“The issues at stake are very sensitive. People are still in pains from lost loved ones and the extensive damage to life and property in Ogoniland.”, Mr. Wifa stated, adding that Ogoni people are calling for representation that reflects their voices, including those residing abroad, to ensure that their concerns are adequately addressed.

The Ogoni community, in the statement, reaffirmed their commitment to being key stakeholders in any negotiations with the Nigerian government and other parties involved. They expressed their readiness to engage with the international community to advocate for justice for the Ogoni people.

Furthermore, the Ogoni community pledged its support for the government’s efforts and commended President Tinubu’s administration for taking bold steps toward achieving lasting peace and reconciliation in Ogoniland, wishing the President and his team every success in this critical endeavor.