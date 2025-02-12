News

Information Commissioner Speaks On Supreme Court Ruling

The Rivers State Government has dismissed Monday’s Supreme Court ruling on the 2024 budget appeal as an academic exercise with no practical relevance.

Reacting to the ruling, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, clarified that the appeal, which was voluntarily withdrawn by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, had no bearing on the state’s governance.

“The dismissed appeal is purely academic. The 2024 budget cycle ended on December 31, 2024, meaning the appeal serves no useful purpose,” Johnson stated.

He emphasized that continuing with the matter would have been a waste of the Supreme Court’s time, describing it as “unwise to belabour the Honourable Court with appeals that lack practical or utilitarian value.”

Addressing political narratives surrounding the case, Johnson dismissed claims that the ruling was a setback for the Fubara administration.

“There is no Supreme Court judgment against Governor Fubara.

The so-called celebrations over the ruling are based on outdated political propaganda pushed by desperate politicians,” he said.

The Commissioner also reaffirmed the legitimacy of Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, stressing that nothing had changed in that regard. With the 2024 budget fully implemented and the legal challenge resolved, the Rivers State Government urged the public to disregard any misleading interpretations of the Supreme Court’s decision.

