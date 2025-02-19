Gov Fubara Condoles Late Edwin Clark Family

…Describes Late Patriarch As Courageous, Nationalist, Freedom Fighter

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has extended condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Delta State over the passing of their father, Chief Edwin Clark at 97 years.

Governor Fubara said the tragic news of the death of Chief Edwin Clark, made public on behalf of the family by Prof C. C. Clark, is rather heart-wrenching, given the impact of such a loss.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our beloved father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark. Despite his age, he remained active, serving as beacon of hope and conscience to leaders in government.

“He kept in touch with national issues and did not cease from providing elderly counsel to leaders at various levels, in pursuit of responsible and responsive leadership in Nigeria.”

Governor Fubara noted that Chief Edwin Clark, as a courageous Ijaw leader, nationalist, and freedom fighter, demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, and boldly defended the rights of the minorities, especially Niger Deltans.

“He has left indelible footprints as a nationalist for the inspiring roles he played in the Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (MBLF), and as leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

I pray the Almighty God to grant the repose of his soul and reward his courageous services to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.”

Governor Fubara also consoled the family, saying: “As you navigate this dark period, remember that you are not alone. May the Almighty God grant you the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.”