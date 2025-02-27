I Contributed To Freedom Of Expression

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former military president, has claimed that he contributed immensely to the freedom of expression and liberalisation of media in Nigeria.

In ‘A Journey In Service’, his newly-released autobiography, the former military president said the policies initiated during his regime aided media ownership in the country.

He said the country’s strong democratic system can be attributed, in part, to the media’s role in upholding freedom of expression.

“Our media remains a source of strength and pride to all of us. We may have had differences in the information management practice among our media. But no one can deny that Nigeria’s robust media remains a source of strength,” he wrote.

“Our credentials as a democratic nation are partly due to the freedom of expression manifested by our media. In my little way, I am sure I have contributed to entrenching this most essential freedom of expression.

“Not only did we, as an administration, liberalise media ownership, but we also removed the mystery around media ownership.”

IBB emphasised the importance of media involvement, noting that since his retirement, he has been accessible and open to media interactions.

“I am proud that our policy initiative in this regard facilitated an explosion of talent and investment in media enterprises,” he added.

“Today, counting the number of radio stations, television stations, and online and real-time print media in our country is hard. In repetition of the famous Chinese saying, ‘Let a million flowers bloom’.

“In my retirement, I have opened my doors to the media. I have granted countless interviews, expressed countless views and, where necessary, been part of the tremendous Nigerian debate that keeps raging daily.

“Our nation is more beautiful because of the diversity of opinions and perspectives on any given issue.”

Babangida was head of state from 1985 to 1993. It was during his regime that Dele Giwa, the founding editor-in-chief of Newswatch Magazine, was killed by a parcel bomb at his Ikeja residence. But Babangida said he was not the mastermind of Giwa’s assassination.