HRM King Godwin Gininwa Goes Home, Saturday

The Gbene Gininwa Royal Dynasty has announced the burial arrangements for His Royal Majesty, King Godwin Ndonake Kenneth Gininwa, who passed away at the age of 83.

A statement signed by Chef Dr. Prince Godwin Nwimene Gininwa on behalf of the Gbene Gininwa Royal Dynasty said that the burial rites will be conducted in consultation with relatives, family members, the Tai Local Government Area Council of Traditional Rulers/Tai Council of Chiefs and Elders, the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, and other relevant authorities.

The late King Gininwa was the Paramount Ruler of Korokoro Community, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom VI, President of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, and former Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

According to the statement, burial activities will commence on Friday, March 21, 2025, with a traditional display and payment of homage by the Ogoni people at Korokoro Community Town Hall at 12 noon.

This will be followed by a medical and educational empowerment outreach and support for widows and less-privileged persons on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the same venue by 12 noon.

An evening of tributes is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre, Port Harcourt, by 4 pm.

A service of songs will take place at the palace in Korokoro on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 5 pm.

On Friday, March 28, 2025, at 9 am, the body of the late king will leave the mortuary and be received by the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at their secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The Ogoni Council of Chiefs and Elders will then receive the body at Suanu Finimale Nwika Hall in Bori, Khana Local Government Area headquarters.

The Tai Council of Chiefs and Elders will also receive the body at Gbene-Gininwa Hall in Saakpenwa, Tai Local Government Area headquarters.

The remains of the late king will be received at Kpite Korokoro Bridge Head with a 21-gun salute and solemn march into Korokoro Tai.

The body will then be moved to his father’s palace, where it will be received by the Gbene Gininwa Royal Dynasty and their representatives across Ogoniland before being laid in state at his royal palace.

The final funeral rites will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with an interdenominational funeral service at Tua-Tua Community Secondary School, Korokoro Tai, at 10 am.

The body of the late king will be committed to mother earth at the palace grounds.

Chef Dr. Prince Godwin Nwimene Gininwa, who signed the statement on behalf of the Gbene Gininwa Royal Dynasty, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the planning of the burial rites.