Court Stops INEC From Acting On Petitions For Natasha’s Recall

A Federal High Court, Lokoja Judicial Division, has granted an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving, accepting or acting on “purported petitions” submitted containing fictitious signatures and names of members of Kogi Central Senatorial District for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The order was granted by Justice Isa H.Dashen in suit no: FHC/LKJ/CS/13/2025 upon a motion ex parte dated March 19, 2025 and filed on March 20, 2025.

The suit filed by five applicants, Anebe Jacob Ogirima, John Adebisi, Musa Siyaka Adeiza, Hon. Ahmed Usman and Maleek Yahaya against INEC, followed moves by some members of the constituency to initiate the recall process of Senator Natasha. Justice Dashen ordered as follows: “That an interim injunction is granted restraining the defendant, their staff, agents, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting or acting in any way whatsoever on any purported petitions submitted to the defendants by any person or persons whatsoever, containing fictitious signatures and names of purported members of the Kogi State Central Senatorial District of Kogi State and conducting any referendum whatsoever upon such petitions for the purpose of initiating a recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing the said Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of the motion on notice”.