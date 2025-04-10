Late PA E. K. Clark’s Burial Committee Visits Sir Siminalayi Fubara

As part of preparations for a befitting burial for the renowned leader of Ijaw Nation, Late Pa. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark. The Burial Committee, on Friday, paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, at his private residence in PortHarcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Led by the Chairman of the Committee, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs; the delegation also had the National President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof Benjamin Okaba; among others, on the entourage. The delegation was at the Governor’s residence to brief him on the progress so far made on the preparations for a successful burial for the former Federal Commissioner of Information; Senator and Leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)