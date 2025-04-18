FCT’s 2024 Budget: Wike Impressed With Successful Implementation

The FCT Minister, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, today announced a historic achievement of 95 percent implementation of the FCT’s 2024 statutory budget.

The Minister disclosed this unprecedented milestone following an inspection of several ongoing infrastructure projects across the Territory, including key road constructions at Life Camp and Katampe, as well as the extensive renovation of the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the site visits, Barr. Wike highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “I can tell you we’ve done not less than 95 percent of the budget implementation. That is historic. It has never happened before. And if you look at the projects there, you will see that there is no project that is in the 2024 budget that we have not touched.

The Minister explained that the extension of the FCT’s 2024 statutory budget by the National Assembly until June 2025 has been instrumental in allowing the FCT Administration to adequately fund and make great progress on ongoing projects.

Barr. Wike also informed that the FCT’s 2025 statutory budget has been submitted to the National Assembly and expressed optimism that its timely approval will further ensure the seamless continuation and completion of vital infrastructure developments within the FCT.

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress observed across all inspected sites, the Minister commended the contractors for their dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality work within the stipulated timelines.

The projects inspected include the significant 4-kilometer six-lane dual carriageway connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, being constructed by Julius Berger. Upon completion, this vital artery will enhance connectivity between the districts of Kado, Karmo, Gwarimpa I, Dape, Ido-Gwari, Saburi, and Dei-Dei.

Another crucial project nearing completion is the access road from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (by N16) to Judges Quarters in Katampe District. This road will also provide a vital link between the N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) in Jahi District and the Katampe and Maitama Districts, significantly improving accessibility in the area.

The Minister also expressed delight at the transformation of the extensive renovation of the International Conference Centre which, he said, was progressing rapidly.

Barr. Wike announced that these key projects were slated for inauguration in May 2025 to commemorate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year anniversary celebration. He assured that the FCT Administration has ensured that the necessary funding is in place to avoid any delays in their completion.

“These projects will be inaugurated by Mr. President during his second-year anniversary celebrations. We have gone to the International Conference Centre, which is almost ready. The first phase of the N5 will also be ready by the end of May,” the Minister stated.

He further emphasized, “Frankly speaking, we are very impressed with what we have seen. We are on schedule. The contractors who are handling these various jobs are living up to expectations and we are also doing our own part by making sure that payments are also made so that there will not be delays.” Concluding his remarks, Barr. Wike reiterated his satisfaction with the quality of work, particularly at the International Conference Centre, expressing confidence that the revitalized facility will once again serve its intended purpose effectively.