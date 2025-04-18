Egbeda People Roll Out Drums To Celebrate David Omereji’s Achievements

The people of Egbeda Ward 11 in Emohua local government area have rolled out the drums to celebrate their son, Chief Hon David Omereji, the immediate past chairman of Emohua following his exceptional performance during his short period in office as Executive Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council.

The event which was also used to showcase their support and loyalty for Governor Siminialayi Fubara, underscores their appreciation to their son for a work well done.

Speaking during the event the immediate past Chairman of Emohua local government, Chief David Omereji urged the people of Egbeda and Emohua as a whole to remain peaceful despite the recent provocative action again the Governor.

He said the people of Emohua would remain ever grateful to Governor Fubara due to the unprecedented attention they received from his administration.

“The Governor has asked me to tell everybody that you should maintain peaceful. Even in the face of provocation, you should maintain peace. Even in the face of anger, you should maintain peace. Very soon the Governor will come back to office. Dont allow anybody to deceive you, dont allow anybody to provoke you. We have come here to tell the people of Egbeda that nothing mega”.

David Omereji who was accompanied to the event by the Former Chairmen of Ikwerre, Israel Abosi and Ogba Egbema Ndoni , Prince Isaac Emejuru said the former Chairmen were united in their support for Governor Fubara, insisting that those who wanted him out of office are doing so because of his insistence on giving the people of Rivers State purposeful leadership.

“The former local government Chairmen are not angry that we are no longer in office because we are happy standing by the Governor of Rivers State. Where Fubara goes, we shall go. Where he succeeds we will succeed. Through the platform he has provided for us, we have made our people proud in their various localities”, he said.

David Omereji who likened the situation in the state to the story of two women in the Bible claiming ownership of a child, appealed to President Tinubu to reverse the State of Emergency imposed on Rivers State , noting that Mr President was misinformed.

Outlining some of his achievements within the short period, Chief Omereji said electricity, road construction, housing and education remain his highest accomplishments, saying that he can walk with his head high because he never brought shame to Egbeda people.

“As a Local Government Chairman, i never brought shame to the people of Egbeda. I can walk with my shoulders high in Egbeda community.

Today, the Egbeda Police Station is completed 100%, Egbeda Magistrates Court is ongoing, Omereji stated.

He also mentioned other projects executed by his administration to include Umudioga electrification, reconstruction, interlocking, equipping and furnishing of 18 Classroom blocks of Community Secondary School, Umudioga and fencing of 105 plots of land housing the school.

“Today in Umudioga, which they said nothing good will come to Umudioga, God used me to bring electricity to Umudioga. We are just waiting for the light from Elele to be connected to Umudioga.

Today in Umudioga God used me to fence 105 plots of land of Community Secondary School, Umudioga, interlocked, reconstructed, furnished and equiped 18 Classroom blocks.

In Elele Alimini we have restored light. We have finished building of Cottage hospital and staff quarters. In Obelle work on restoration of light is ongoing.

In Ibaa,.we have finished construction of 1.2 km road and 2.4km drainages. In Ubimini we have completed the abandoned Ubimini 1.2 km road. Go to Rumuji we have reconstructed Rumuji Divisional Police station.

We have reconstructed, furnished and equiped the Customary Court. We went to Udegu, fenced 105 plots of land, interlocked, landscaped with gate and we constructed 12 classroom blocks with modern facilities.

In Elibrada we built 20 classroom blocks and fenced 125 plots of land of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, furnished and equiped. In Emohua we are done with 6 classroom blocks, we are done with Rumuohia. In Ndelle we have done their road.

We have brought smiles to the nooks and crannies of Emohua communities. Before i left office , I paid 50 million naira in advance into PHED accounts so that there wont be darkness in Emohua Local Government.

I worked as if tomorrow will not come “.

Speaking on behalf of the Egbeda community, Doctor Emmanuel Omah said the people were proud of the performance of their son, Chief David Omereji during his few months in office, adding that the event was to showcase their appreciation.

“The occasion here today is to welcome our son and to tell him Egbeda people are forever behind you. For the first time we have gotten a product that is extremely marketable beyond the shores of Egbeda, beyond the shores of Emohua local government, beyond the shores of Rivers State.

An accomplished gentleman , a man who has risen to higher heights because of hard work, Chief David Omereji, Ph D in Law. Today again Egbeda people are also here to say we are standing solidly behind Governor Sim Fubara “.

Dr Emmanuel Omah said those who were angry over the level of development brought to Egbeda by Governor Siminialayi Fubara through David Omereji are doing everything to pull him down , contending that they would not succeed.

Also speaking, former Chairman of Emohua local government area, Chief Emmanuel Wonodi, the Acting PDP Chairman in the area, Hon Uche Miniku and Architect Sam Agwor criticised the suspension of Governor Siminialayi Fubara following the state of emergency, describing it as act of misinformation and called on the President to reverse the suspension. The event which featured cultural dances and jiration by the 9 Chapters that make up Egbeda Ward 11 was attended by top politicians from various walks of life, members of the Simplified Movement including women and men groups as well as the presentation of an award for excellent performance by a youth group to Chief David Omereji, Ph.D.