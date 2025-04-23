World Press Freedom Day: Rivers NUJ Inaugurates 5-Man Committee

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day in Rivers State, a five-man Committee has been appointed to organize the 2025 International event for the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, slated for the 3rd of May.

The members of the committee are Paul Damgbo – Chairman; Chief Titus Eze- Vice Chairman while, Dr Helen Nsirim will serve as Secretary .

Other members include, Obele Parker and Benson Finebone.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the inaugural congress of the union, under the new leadership of the NUJ, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 17th of April, 2025.

Briefing journalists at the maiden Congress meeting, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of journalists, NUJ, Mr. Paul Bazia-Nsanee underscored the significance of World Press Freedom Day and charged the Committee members to mobilize members from all NUJ Chapels in the State to be part of the activities, which will begin with Media advocacy visits and feature Freedom Walk, Talk Shows and climaxed with a Press Conference. He called on all members to participate in the forthcoming programme which will kickstart so many other programmes lined up for the Council.