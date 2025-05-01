Appeal Court Announces New Postings For Justices Nationwide

The Court of Appeal has announced a reshuffle of its Justices across the country, with Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, retaining her position in the Abuja Division.

The new posting list, dated April 22, 2025, and signed by the Court’s President, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem, directs all affected Justices to report to their new divisions by May 5, 2025.

In the reshuffle, Justice Y. Nimpar was posted to Lagos as the Presiding Justice, while Justice O. A. Otisi heads to Kaduna Division. Justice B. A. Georgewill will oversee the Ibadan Division, and Justice J. O. K. Oyewole will preside over the Enugu Division.

In Abuja, despite the changes, Justice Wike remains on the bench alongside other Justices including H. A. Barka, who will now serve as Presiding Justice.

Also posted to Abuja are Justices B. B. Aliyu, A. I. Banjoko, A. B. Mohammed, O. E. Abang, D. U. Okorowo, and O. O. Oyewumi.

Other notable postings include Justice M. A. Danjuma to Kano, Justice U. Onyemenam to Calabar, Justice R. M. Abdullahi to Ilorin, and Justice A. A. Wambai to Owerri.

However, no Justices were assigned to Awka and Gombe Divisions. Appeals from Awka will now be handled in Enugu or Asaba, while appeals from Gombe will be taken up in Maiduguri.

According to the posting, Justices of the Ilorin Division will sit for one week each month at the Ibadan Division, while those of the Ekiti Division will sit for one week monthly in Akure Division. The Court clarified that this reshuffle does not affect special panels, which will continue their scheduled activities.