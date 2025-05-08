NJC Cracks Down On Judicial Misconduct, Suspends Three Judges

…Investigates 27 Others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has intensified its efforts to uphold judicial integrity, announcing the suspension of three judges and the investigation of 27 others over allegations of misconduct.

The disciplinary actions followed the NJC’s 108th meeting held in Abuja, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairperson, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Among those suspended is Justice Jane Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division.

The NJC found that while serving at the Federal High Court in Uyo, Justice Inyang issued inappropriate orders concerning the sale of a petrol station—an action that contravened the code of conduct for judicial officers. She has been suspended for one year without pay.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, was similarly sanctioned for delivering a judgment without giving all parties a fair hearing—another violation of judicial conduct.

He received a one-year suspension without pay and has been placed on a five-year watchlist, during which he is barred from receiving promotions.

Also suspended is Justice Aminu Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Zamfara Division, for issuing an order that interfered with the responsibilities of security agencies.

His actions were deemed inappropriate, resulting in a one-year suspension without pay.

In addition to these suspensions, the NJC reviewed numerous petitions filed against judicial officers nationwide. Of the cases reviewed, 29 petitions were dismissed for lacking merit.

The council also directed Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to appoint the most senior judge of the state’s High Court as Acting Chief Judge.

This decision comes amid concerns about attempts to circumvent proper judicial succession protocols.

The NJC further addressed a petition alleging irregularities in the recruitment process by the Zamfara State Judicial Service Commission. However, the petition was dismissed after the council determined that the claims were false and unsubstantiated.

Disciplinary action is also being considered against Justice Nzeukwu, who was reported to have falsely presented himself as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

Meanwhile, three other petitions have been put on hold pending the outcome of ongoing appeals. The NJC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the sanctity of the judiciary by ensuring accountability and transparency across all levels of the judicial system.