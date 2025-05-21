29-Year-Old Makes History As Youngest Mayor In British Politics

Princess Opeyemi Bright, a 29-year-old Nigerian woman, has made history as the youngest Mayor in the United Kingdom, marking a proud and symbolic moment for Nigerians in the diaspora and a significant step forward for youth leadership.

She now assumes the prestigious title of First Citizen of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

Her official inauguration, held on Friday, May 16, 2025, signifies a new era in local British governance and highlights the increasing global presence of Nigerian leadership.

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Princess Bright’s achievement represents not only a personal triumph but also a powerful testament to the growing impact of Nigerians across the globe.

“This is purely by God’s grace,” she remarked during the ceremony.

“I’m honoured to serve my borough, and as a proud Nigerian, I will carry my heritage with humility and distinction. I hope this journey motivates others to lead, serve, and rise.”

Bright began her political career early, becoming a councillor at the age of 22. Over the past seven years, she has been a strong advocate for youth empowerment, social inclusion, and economic development in her community. Her passion for public service is deeply rooted in her family background.

She is the daughter of Afolasade Bright, who served as Civic Mayor of Hackney from 2006 to 2007, and Pastor Gbolahan Bright MBE, a senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).