Tinubu Approves National Forest Guard For 1,129 Forests

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a national forest guard initiative aimed at reclaiming Nigeria’s forests from terrorists, bandits, and criminal gangs.

In a statement released on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare announced that the recruitment and deployment of forest guards will commence immediately, targeting all 1,129 forests across the country.

According to Dare, the forest guards will be well-trained, armed, and mandated to flush out criminal elements using the forests as hideouts for violent activities.

“This is a joint security effort between the federal and state governments.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Ministry of Environment have been directed to take charge and ensure full implementation,” he stated.

Thousands of young Nigerians are expected to be recruited into the outfit as part of a strategic initiative to create jobs while enhancing national security. President Tinubu, in earlier remarks, had vowed that his administration would not cede “an inch” of Nigerian territory to criminal elements, declaring that “the country will take back its forests.”