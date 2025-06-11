SOLAD Pledges To Revitalize Songhai Farms, Calls For Collective Effort To Boost Agriculture, Healthcare

Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has reaffirmed his preparedness to reverse years of neglect at the state-owned Songhai Integrated Farms, committing to collaborative strategies that will restore the facility as a hub for sustainable agriculture, job creation, and food security.

The assurance came following an extensive inspection tour of key projects in Tai and Obio-Akpo Local Government Areas on Saturday, including the Songhai Farms, the Model Primary Healthcare Center, the abandoned Primary School One in Bunu Tai, the Mother and Child Hospital on Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, and the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic Center in Rumuokwuta.

Addressing community leaders and stakeholders, Vice Admiral Ibas expressed dismay over the underutilization of Rivers State’s vast agricultural and healthcare potential.

“What we have seen today is not just neglect—it is a loss for our economy, our food security, and our future generations,” he stated.

“The Songhai Farms, if fully operational, could transform livelihoods, yet the current state represents a missed opportunity for our people.”

A Call to Action for Rehabilitation

Having secured initial clearance of the overgrown farm site for proper assessment, the Administrator emphasized the urgency of rehabilitation.

“Now that we have a full picture of the facility, we must move swiftly to engage stakeholders and investors.

Their confidence depends on our collective commitment to protect their investments and ensure transparency,” he said.

He urged host communities to actively support reactivation efforts, noting that sustainable progress requires local ownership. “This is not just a government project—it is yours. Your children’s future depends on what we do today.”

Revitalizing Healthcare Infrastructure

At the healthcare facilities, Vice Admiral Ibas outlined plans to address underutilization through manpower reinforcement, structural upgrades, and improved management.

“These centers were built to serve our people. We will take decisive steps to optimize them, whether through staffing, refurbishment, or partnerships,” he added.

The Administrator confirmed that stakeholder meetings will be convened soon to advance the Songhai Farms revival, with a focus on attracting private-sector collaboration. “The time for action is now. Together, we will restore these assets to their rightful place as engines of growth for Rivers State.”