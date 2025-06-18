Democracy Day: Matters Arising – OCIA President, Diigbo Reacts To Tinubu’s Pardon, Award To Ogoni Martyrs

In a decisive move, President of the Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA), Dr. Goodluck Diigbo, has openly rejected the Pardon and Award granted to the Ogoni Nine.

Initially sent via direct email, his rejection letter has now been made public, fueling intense discourse over the legitimacy of President Bola Tinubu’s decision.

Speaking in his first media interview on June 15, 2025, with reporters in Port Harcourt, Diigbo revealed the underlying fears that led to his swift rejection of the offer on June 12.

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s genuine intention to bring closure to this painful chapter in Nigerian history, he emphasized that the president’s use of his pardon power failed to withstand scrutiny.

Diigbo warned that Tinubu’s invocation of Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution — a provision allowing the president to grant pardons, reprieves, and commutations—could spark legal challenges.

He asserted that while the Constitution explicitly grants the power to pardon, it does not authorize national awards—especially posthumous ones —being conferred upon individuals still classified as criminals under Nigerian law.

If challenged in court, he predicted that Tinubu’s administration could lose legitimacy on this matter, leaving behind a pardon without exoneration.

“I surrender myself to the scrutiny of clear conscience and moral judgment,” Diigbo declared.

“The presidential pardon power in this case raises serious concerns of potential abuse.

Ken Saro-Wiwa and my other eight brothers have not been exonerated, which renders this Pardon and Award meaningless. Without formal exoneration, the offer remains hollow and subject to legal challenge.”

He further outlined a bold alternative path—an Exoneration Administrative Framework, urging that Parliament adopt a resolution to officially express regret and issue a profound apology for the Nigerian state-sanctioned executions of Ogoni leaders and countless unnamed heroes.

Such a framework, he argued, would provide the necessary legal provisions to validate the Pardon and Award.

Diigbo confirmed that he is in active discussions with members of the House of Representatives to advance this initiative, though he refrained from disclosing specific details.

Meanwhile, the Ogoni General Assembly, in a resolution passed yesterday, has officially rejected Tinubu’s offer.

They maintain that Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other eight hanged activists were prejudged, denied due process, and ultimately murdered. Recognition of Tinubu’s goodwill, Diigbo concluded, will come at the appropriate time.

He contrasted Tinubu’s attempt at reconciliation with former President Goodluck Jonathan’s failure to address the issue.

Instead, Jonathan promoted judicial operatives responsible for the infamous Kangaroo Tribunal that sanctioned the executions—a move Diigbo condemned as profoundly disappointing, albeit understandable given the political pressures Jonathan faced. As the controversy unfolds, the demand for true justice and exoneration continues to gain momentum, setting the stage for a critical showdown over historical accountability in Nigeria.