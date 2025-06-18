FG Reveals States To Experience Heavy Rainfall

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced that heavy rainfall is expected this week across multiple states in the country.

The forecast points to increased rainfall activity in southern and central regions, with some northern states also set to receive moderate showers.

According to the weekly weather bulletin released by the agency on Tuesday, states such as Taraba, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and the southern part of Adamawa should prepare for heavy downpours.

This weather pattern is linked to good moisture movement and other atmospheric conditions that favour rainfall.

The report also lists more states likely to experience heavy to moderate rain.

These include Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Edo.

In addition, areas such as Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Enugu, Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, and Jigawa are predicted to have low to moderate rainfall.

NiMet warned that the rainfall could cause flash floods in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

It added that such conditions might disrupt road traffic, especially in places where drainage systems are poor. The agency urged residents to avoid walking through fast-moving floodwaters and advised drivers to be extra careful on the roads to prevent accidents and delays.