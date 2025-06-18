Metro

FG Reveals States To Experience Heavy Rainfall

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced that heavy rainfall is expected this week across multiple states in the country.

The forecast points to increased rainfall activity in southern and central regions, with some northern states also set to receive moderate showers.

According to the weekly weather bulletin released by the agency on Tuesday, states such as Taraba, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and the southern part of Adamawa should prepare for heavy downpours.

This weather pattern is linked to good moisture movement and other atmospheric conditions that favour rainfall.

The report also lists more states likely to experience heavy to moderate rain.

These include Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Edo.

In addition, areas such as Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Enugu, Sokoto, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, and Jigawa are predicted to have low to moderate rainfall.

NiMet warned that the rainfall could cause flash floods in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

It added that such conditions might disrupt road traffic, especially in places where drainage systems are poor. The agency urged residents to avoid walking through fast-moving floodwaters and advised drivers to be extra careful on the roads to prevent accidents and delays.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 2 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

East-West Road Project: Instruct Ministry Of Works To Uphold Original Design, Dekor Appeals To Tinubu

6 minutes ago

Reject Political Jobbers Masquerading As Leaders, Utomi Tells Nigerians

46 minutes ago

Rivers Police Boss Commends Dr. Tulutu Briggs For Support

52 minutes ago

CBN Issues Directive To Banks

55 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Check Also
Close
Back to top button