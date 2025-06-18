ZLP National Leader Makes Case For Gov Fubara

During a recent interview with Symfoni TV, Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), stated that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is receiving more and more support, similar to President Bola Tinubu, as political assaults increase.

Nwanyanwu explained that Fubara’s growing popularity resonates with many who previously kept their distance.

According to him, just as President Tinubu faced resistance and attacks within two years of his administration, Fubara experienced a similar backlash.

Nwanyanwu insisted that Fubara should be left to complete his tenure instead of being forced out, noting that many people stayed silent while much greater controversy and chaos marked the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He recounted how the exchange rate fell under Buhari and how many individuals became rich by exploiting the financial chaos, yet there was a collective silence then.

Nwanyanwu stressed that Fubara is currently the victim of unfair criticism and political pressure. He said, “Fubara has attracted sympathy from those who were not with him, just like President Tinubu.”

He further insisted that if a free and fair election were held today in Rivers State, Fubara would win by 80 percent, reflecting the growing confidence that many Rivers people have in his leadership. Nwanyanwu made it clear that he stands with Fubara today and will continue to do so, regardless of political pressures.