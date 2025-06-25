Dakuku Links Quality Healthcare Delivery To Consistent Innovations, Capacity Building

Turnaround expert and an accomplished technocrat, Dr Dakuku Peterside says consistent innovations in the healthcare sector and capacity building would continue to drive quality, accessibility, affordability, and efficiency of health care systems.

Dr Peterside stated this as the Chairman of the 2025 Afrihealth Conferences and Exhibitions, one of the largest private sector-led healthcare conferences in the sub-saharan Africa region, which held in Lagos.

The former director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) noted that consistent innovations would also help enable data-driven decisions, whilst helping providers predict outbreaks, tailor treatments, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

He commended entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector, who he says are true problem-solvers, tackling critical challenges and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

According to him, “I want to give a special appreciation to the AFRIHEALTH Development Foundation for creating this amazing platform that brings together health professionals and allied service providers from all corners to share knowledge and exchange ideas.

“I also acknowledge the hard work and dedication of healthcare professionals in Nigeria, who too often have their contributions go unnoticed.

“It is a real honor to receive an award from the AFRIHEALTH Development Foundation recognizing my efforts in healthcare advocacy over the years.

This recognition means a lot to me and motivates me to stay even more engaged in advancing our healthcare system.”

Dr Peterside commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate and his Minister of State counterpart , Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako for demonstrating exceptional leadership in transforming Nigeria’s health sector.

According to him, “the recent reforms in the healthcare sector, which have been recognized globally, gives us hope of a bright future for Nigeria.

I have faith that one day Nigeria will be a hub for medical tourism , if we get leadership and technical capacity right “

He particularly pointed out the effort of Dr. Pate to make Nigeria a hub for local manufacturing of biologics, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals, thus ensuring better access to essential and quality medicines. Among top speakers at the event were Felix Erondu, a Professor of Radiography, Prof. Lere Baale,CEO and Professor at Business School Netherlands Nigeria (BSNN) and others.