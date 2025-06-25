RWUS Marks Father’s Day

…Calls For Reinstatement Of Democracy In Rivers

“Our Economy Is Suffering , Women and Youth Bear the Burden”

We, the women of Rivers State, under the auspices of the Rivers Women Unite for SIM have once again come together in sober reflection to review the current socio-political situation in our beloved State.

After three months of emergency rule and political instability, we feel compelled to raise our collective voice and appeal for urgent action.

On this occasion of Father’s Day, we acknowledge and celebrate our Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as a father figure and symbol of resilience.

However, we must also express our deep concern over the continued suspension of democratic governance and the alarming stagnation in leadership and development across Rivers State.

It is becoming painfully evident that, despite the declaration of a state of emergency, effective governance has come to a standstill.

Development has slowed, public services have dwindled, and economic activities have plummeted.

The consequences of this situation are being borne most heavily by women, children, and the youth are those who form the bedrock of our homes and the future of our society.

We understand that political disagreements may have precipitated this crisis, but we firmly believe that the time has come to set aside all personal interests and put Rivers State first.

We appeal sincerely to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Chief Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, to rise above politics and demonstrate true statesmanship.

This is not the time for rivalry. it is a time for responsibility.

As the adage goes, “When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” Today, the women, children, and young people of Rivers State are that grass trampled and bruised under the weight of prolonged political conflict.

Our families are struggling. Businesses are collapsing. Communities are anxious. Projects have been abandoned.

Opportunities that previously gave hope to the poor and vulnerable have dried up.

The absence of democratic governance is choking the State’s progress and stifling the voices of the people.

We therefore make this urgent and heartfelt plea: Let all political leaders, especially Chief Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, hear the cries of the people.

Let them consider the hardship of families, the tears of mothers, the hunger of children, and the despair of jobless youth.

Let them come together, not as adversaries, but as brothers who share a sacred duty to uphold the peace, progress, and unity of Rivers State.

We extend our appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his earlier intervention and further appeal to him to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the full restoration of democratic structures in Rivers State.

His fatherly wisdom and timely leadership are needed more than ever.

We also call on all Rivers people, irrespective of political affiliation to stand united for peace and reject any attempt to turn our dear State into a battlefield for selfish political ambitions.

The Rivers Women Unite for SIM remains unwavering in our commitment to peace, justice, and the restoration of democratic governance.

We will continue to pray, advocate, and support every effort geared toward reconciliation, healing, and sustainable development in our State. We believe that through dialogue, humility, forgiveness, and a sincere commitment to the common good, Rivers State shall rise again.