Immigration Plays Strategic Role In Nation Building – Prof. Worika

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika has emphasized that the Nigerian Immigration Service plays a pivotal role in nation building.

According to Prof. Worika, the strategic position of the Immigration Service in ensuring the safety of our borders is important for the peace and security of the nation.

The SSG made this observation when the new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, CIS Shehu Umar, with management team of the Nigerian Immigration Training School Ahoada (NITSA), paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He assured the Immigration State Command of the determined support  of Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Administrator of Rivers State, to security and para-military agencies to ensure the security of the State.

He acknowledged their services and collaboration with sister agencies to enhance law and order and encouraged them to uphold the positive impact in state building.

In response to ongoing recruitment into the immigration and sister agencies, he maintained that the state will continue to encourage her citizens to join the service.

Consequently, the Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State Command and Commandant NITSA, CIS Shehu Umar, thanked the state government for the consistent support to the state command and NITSA. He noted that NITSA is the only immigration institution located within the entire South-South geopolitical zone to address manpower training needs of junior cadet since 2001.

