President Bola Tinubu Press Centre: Wike Defends Investment

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has defended the FCT Administration’s ₦39 billion investment in the rehabilitation of the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre (BTICC), stating that the investment was already yielding substantial returns since the re-commissioning of the centre on June 10, 2025.

Speaking during his monthly media chat at his Life Camp Residence on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Barr. Wike disclosed that the facility has generated a remarkable N650 million in just three weeks after its reopening, a stark contrast to the N50 million per annum previously paid by the facility’s former operator, representing a monumental shift in its financial performance.

“The man they gave it to was paying N50 million every year to the FCTA. As I speak to you, that place was commissioned on June 10. Within three weeks, we have realized a revenue of N650 million.

But this was somebody giving us N50 million a year. That is the country we were in”, Barr. Wike stated.

The Minister also justified naming the facility after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing the President’s pivotal leadership in ensuring the long-overdue rehabilitation of the centre.

He drew parallels with other prominent national facilities named after distinguished personalities who did not personally construct them, such as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, and the Ibrahim Babangida Golf and Country Club.

Describing the revamped BTICC as a “window into the country,” Barrister Wike proudly announced that the centre was now fully booked until 2027, a testament to the public’s appreciation for quality infrastructure.

Responding to concerns over the possibility of renaming the centre by another administration in the future, the Minister expressed confidence that the name will stand the test of time.

He pointed out that the centre was not renamed from an existing dedication.

“This is not the first time a national facility has been named in honour of a living leader.

We should develop a culture of celebrating our patriotic citizens while they are still alive”, he said.

Furthermore, the Minister defended the FCDA’s construction of an office annex for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), clarifying that the provision of public buildings in the FCT was a core responsibility of the FCTA.

He dismissed criticisms as unfounded, stating, “To the glory of God, the Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu did say that every of their structures and buildings has always been done by the FCDA.

All public buildings have been carried out by FCDA. It has nothing to do with interfering with their work. Even where they are today was built by the FCDA.

So, there is nothing new about FCDA constructing an office space and handing it over to them”.

Reflecting on the FCT Administration’s achievements, particularly the unprecedented commissioning of completed infrastructure projects, Barr. Wike expressed optimism that these accomplishments would be surpassed in the coming year. He acknowledged numerous requests from FCT communities for more projects, stating his genuine satisfaction in addressing the needs of the people.

Addressing the protracted strike by FCT primary school teachers over the unpaid new minimum wage, the FCT Minister outlined steps taken to resolve the issue, including engaging with the leadership of the NUT, Council Chairmen, and NANS representatives. He detailed efforts by the FCTA to offset arrears, including withholding a percentage of Area Councils’ IGR, but emphasized the limitations due to the autonomy of the Area Councils.

The Minister also spoke on the FCTA workforce and the substantial financial implications on salary payments, which he noted exceed the FCT’s federal allocation. He criticized the recent strike action and the locking of his office gate by the Joint Union of FCTA workers, describing it as unfortunate.

Barr. Wike underscored the financial implications of the minimum wage increment and the difficulty of simultaneously addressing promotion demands and vital infrastructure provision, saying, “The government cannot take all its funds for payment of salaries. Where does government get the money from? It means there will be no schools, and there will be no roads. We need more money to add to pay the salaries”, he stated, adding that he would not tolerate threats or intimidation without proper official communication.

On the issue of beggars and “one-chance” taxi operators in the FCT, Barr Wike affirmed that the Administration, in collaboration with security agencies, has made significant progress in reversing the trend, acknowledging that complete eradication of crime is challenging while highlighting notable improvements.

Addressing allegations of land allocations to his sons, the Minister dismissed them as baseless and politically motivated, pointing to detractors from Adamawa State. He challenged accusers to provide empirical evidence, stating that he was unconcerned by such distractions. Regarding a purported committee set up by President Tinubu to investigate these claims, the Minister advised against waiting for the committee’s findings, emphasizing the President’s focus on substantive matters.

On his reconciliation with the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Barr. Wike reiterated that peace has returned to the state, and the details of the peace agreement were not necessary. Barr. Wike also dismissed the plot by a coalition of opposition political parties to oust the current government as driven by selfish interests, asserting that Nigerians were discerning and would not be swayed by mere propaganda. While acknowledging national challenges, he affirmed President Tinubu’s genuine commitment to addressing the challenges through bold and decisive steps.