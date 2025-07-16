Buhari Was Clean, Nobody Can Accuse Him Of Corruption – Femi Adesina

Former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has disclosed that his late principal was “clean as a whistle”. Adesina stated that nobody could accuse Buhari of engaging in any form of corruption.

He made this known in an interview with News Central while reacting to Buhari’s death. Buhari died in a clinic in London on Sunday.

Reacting, Adesina recalled his relationship with Buhari, describing it as one of friendship rather than a typical boss-subordinate dynamic.

He said: “Naturally, I feel very sad. My relationship with him was that of a friend, a senior friend to a younger friend, not a boss subordinate relationship.

“Even after he left office, I made sure that at least once a quarter I visited him. First in Daura then in Kaduna when he moved early this year. So, we were always in touch.

“So, Buhari was as clean as a whistle. Nobody can accuse him of anything that has the slightest affinity to corruption. “The lesson for the younger generation is that however corrupt the country is, you can still be straight. That was the enduring lesson that Buhari taught the country