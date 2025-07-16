Tinubu, Pained Over Demise Of Oba Adetona

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors at the age of 91.

The Awujale of Ijebuland died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Tinubu, in a statement on Sunday, said he received the news of the monarch’s death with double pain in his heart as it coincided with the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu noted that the demise of Oba Adetona has left an enormous void within the traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria in general.

The president described Adetona as a towering natural ruler who served his people with dignity, panache, class, and an unmistakable sense of duty.

Tinubu stated: “During his remarkable reign that witnessed tremendous progress and development in Ijebu-Ode and the entire Ijebuland, Oba Adetona provided uncompromising leadership to his people.

“In his over six decades on the throne, ascending at 26, Oba Adetona used his role as a foremost ruler to advance the cause of progress and national unity. In a time of national crisis and uncertainty, he stood firmly as a voice of reason.

“I enjoyed an excellent personal relationship with Kabiyesi. I will forever cherish our time together.

“He was an honest arbiter, confidante, and reliable leader without any guile. I found his company comforting, wisdom enriching, and candour empowering.

“Oba Adetona’s sterling qualities of service, philanthropy, investment in education, and research through the School of Postgraduate and Research Studies in Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, will be enduring monuments in his memory.”

Tinubu, therefore, extended his condolences to the late monarch’s family, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, the government, and the people of the state.