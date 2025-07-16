Former Nigerian Head Of State Sick In London

Former Nigerian military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, is reportedly battling a critical health condition in London, where he has been undergoing treatment for several months.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the retired general has been battling an undisclosed illness for several months.

SaharaReporters, citing a top source within the Presidency, described the situation as “dire,” noting that the 81-year-old former leader is “dying and dealing with an undisclosed illness” that has been worsened by age-related complications.

General Abubakar is said to have been hospitalized in the UK for over five months, during which his health has reportedly continued to deteriorate.

Though official details remain scarce, sources suggest he has been in and out of intensive care units in recent weeks.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, led Nigeria as Head of State from June 1998 to May 1999 following the sudden death of General Sani Abacha.

He is widely credited with overseeing Nigeria’s transition from military to civilian rule, culminating in the swearing-in of President Olusegun Obasanjo and the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

His contributions to Nigeria’s return to democracy have earned him national and international recognition, and he remains a respected elder statesman involved in peace-building initiatives across Africa. As of press time, no official statement has been released by his family or the Nigerian government regarding his condition.