Otedola Also Jolted By Death Of  Buhari, Awujale Of Ijebu

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has expressed sadness over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Reacting to the former president’s passing via a statement on Sunday, Otedola described Buhari as “a man of great honour, discipline, and quiet strength.”

The billionaire businessman said Buhari served Nigeria with “unwavering dedication, first as a soldier, later as a statesman.

Whether in uniform or in civilian attire, his love for our country was unquestionable.”

He added: “In my interactions with him, I found him to be thoughtful, principled, and always respectful.

He believed in the Nigerian project and gave decades of his life to its service.

 “May his legacy endure, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Also speaking on the monarch’s demise, Otedola described the traditional ruler as “a monarch of great wisdom, dignity, and foresight.”

Otedola, who is the Chairman of First Holdco Plc, stated that he received the news of the passing of Oba Adetona with sadness and reflection.

“I commiserate with the people of Ijebuland, the Yoruba nation, and Nigerians at large on this monumental loss.

His legacy will endure for generations. May his soul rest in peace,” he stated.

