Rivers SOLAD Happy With Society Of Energy Editors Over ‘Port Harcourt’ As Energy City

The Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has welcomed with enthusiasm the formal recognition of Port Harcourt as Nigeria’s Premier Energy City by the Society of Energy Editors (SEE).

Speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Society, led by its Chairman, Malam Yakubu Lawal, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Vice Admiral Ibas hailed the designation as a testament to the city’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s energy sector. He further emphasized that the reintegration of Port Harcourt into the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) will unlock transformative economic opportunities, attract foreign investment, and solidify the city’s standing in the global energy arena.

Port Harcourt, home to Nigeria’s first oil well, two functional refineries, the Indorama Petrochemical Plant, extensive pipeline networks, and a strategic maritime corridor to the Gulf of Guinea, remains the cornerstone of the nation’s energy industry.

“Port Harcourt is not just a city; it is the heartbeat of Nigeria’s energy sector,” said Vice Admiral Ibas. “Our potential re-admission into the WECP—joining elite energy hubs like Houston, Aberdeen, and Doha—will redefine global perceptions, showcase our stability and innovation, and open doors for trade, partnerships, and energy tourism.”

The World Energy Cities Partnership, a coalition of 19 leading energy cities worldwide, serves as a platform for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange. Ibas stressed that Port Harcourt’s return to the WECP will: Enhance foreign direct investment (FDI) in energy infrastructure and technology, Boost job creation and local capacity development and Position Rivers State as a key player in Africa’s energy transition.

“We are fully committed to rebranding Rivers State and transforming Port Harcourt into an international energy hub,” he declared. “This aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, fostering an enabling environment for business, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

The Administrator commended the Society of Energy Editors for its initiative to commemorate 70 years of Nigeria’s oil industry, an event that will spotlight Port Harcourt’s evolution from an oil discovery site to a global energy force. He pledged his administration’s full support for the anniversary and urged stakeholders to collaborate in accelerating the city’s WECP re-admission.

Extending an invitation to the global energy community, Vice Admiral Ibas highlighted Port Harcourt’s readiness to lead Africa’s energy future. “We invite investors, innovators, and partners to join us in shaping a sustainable, prosperous energy ecosystem that benefits not just Nigeria, but the entire continent.”

In his remarks, Malam Yakubu Lawal, Chairman of the Society of Energy Editors, lauded the Rivers State Government’s commitment to energy excellence. “Designating Port Harcourt as Nigeria’s Premier Energy City is a historic step—one that honors our past while securing our future in the global energy landscape,” he stated. With this landmark recognition and the push for WECP membership, Port Harcourt is poised to redefine its role in the global energy economy, driving investment, innovation, and long-term prosperity for Rivers State and Nigeria at large.