HYPREP Calls On Ogoni Youth Diaspora To Join Efforts In Environmental Renewal

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has called on Ogoni youth diaspora to actively join ongoing efforts in the environmental renewal of Ogoniland.

Speaking on the occasion of the 2025 International Youth Day under the theme “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” Project Coordinator Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey underscored the indispensable role that young Ogonis both at home and abroad can play in driving sustainable development, environmental remediation, and community restoration in their ancestral land.

Prof. Zabbey emphasized that the Ogoni youths’ creativity, resilience, and energy have already been key drivers in implementing the United Nations Environment Program’s recommendations for the clean-up and rehabilitation of polluted sites.

He added that local youths have taken front-line roles in land and shoreline remediation, mangrove restoration, potable water projects, and community awareness campaigns.

Prof Zabbey hinted that beyond physical restoration, HYPREP also supports youth empowerment through vocational training, scholarships for postgraduate studies, livelihood schemes, and infrastructure projects such as healthcare facilities and the Ogoni Power Project — all designed to build capacity, promote inclusivity, and foster lasting socio-economic growth.

In a strategic move to expand youth engagement, HYPREP established the Office of the Special Assistant on Women and Youth Development to strengthen inclusiveness and mobilize young people into leadership roles.

As the project advances over 130 environmental and development interventions, Prof. Zabbey appealed to Ogoni youths in the diaspora to leverage their skills, networks, and resources to complement local efforts.

The project celebrates their courage and commitment while stressing that united youth action, both within Ogoniland and abroad, will be crucial in achieving HYPREP’s goals for environmental recovery and sustainable nation-building.