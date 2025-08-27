FG Begins Implementation Of Degree Programmes In Federal Colleges Of Education

The Federal Government on Tuesday commenced the implementation of bachelor’s degree programmes across 15 approved Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

This move follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent assent to the legislation empowering Federal Colleges of Education to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation programme in Abuja, on ministerial deliverables and the education sector roadmap, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, announced the development.

Enitan, represented by the Director of Educational Planning, Julie Uzor, noted that the dual certification model is aimed at revitalising teacher education and addressing dwindling enrollment.

“This policy allows Colleges of Education to concurrently award the NCE and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education. As outlined in the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023, this dual mode enhances access, improves quality, and modernises teacher training”, he said.

He added that the Federal Government has also approved the establishment of more colleges to increase access and enrollment opportunities.

Olumuyiwa further revealed that a review of the NCE Minimum Standards is underway to ensure the programmes meet current educational needs and maintain high standards.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, also confirmed the rollout, assuring all that the commission is intensifying monitoring and evaluation efforts to support effective implementation.

“The dual mode is at the implementation stage, and preparations are in full gear.

“As advertised by JAMB, admissions under the dual mode will begin in the 2025–2026 academic session.

“Students will now be admitted for both NCE and bachelor’s degree programmes”, Okwelle told journalists.

Okwelle noted that the amendment to the Federal Colleges of Education Act in 2023 laid the legal foundation for the dual mode, allowing colleges to begin full implementation.

He expressed confidence that this approach will boost enrollment and improve the quality of teacher training, adding, “With proper pedagogical and content training, our teachers will be better equipped to manage modern classroom challenges.”

On the welfare of lecturers, Okwelle assured all that the government is making efforts to enhance staff motivation through various initiatives, backed by the Federal Ministry of Education and the minister’s office under Tinubu’s directive.

The Director of Colleges of Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Uche Uba, described the rollout as a welcome development.

She confirmed that the 15 approved Federal Colleges are already engaging with the National Universities Commission to ensure a smooth transition. “There is a clear implementation guideline in place. The colleges are liaising with the NUC, and all are following the set conditions to make the process seamless,” she said.