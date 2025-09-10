ONELGA Chairman Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum Over Missing Legislative Mace, Leader’s Attire

Dr. Barr. Chukwu Shedrack Ogbogu, the Executive Chairman of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Hon. Stanley Agilebu, a former Councillor from the Egi zone, regarding the unlawful possession of vital council properties.

Hon. Agilebu is accused of unlawfully taking the Assembly Mace of Office and the official attire of the Assembly Leader, both of which belong to the Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Council.

The Executive Chairman warned that failure to return these items within the specified timeframe will result in immediate arrest and prosecution. Despite multiple attempts to contact Hon. Agilebu, including repeated calls to him and his relatives, all efforts have been ignored.

In light of this situation, the Executive Chairman urges the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Hon. Agilebu to the appropriate security agencies. He emphasized that the refusal to return the Council’s property will not be tolerated. This directive reflects the administration’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the Ogba Egbema Ndoni Legislative Assembly and ensuring accountability in public service.