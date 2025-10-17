Lawyers Petition Nigerian Senate Over Amupitan’s Appointment As INEC Chair

A coalition of over 1,000 lawyers under the aegis of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP) has called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The lawyers, In a letter dated October 10, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), alleged that Prof. Amupitan is unfit for the position due to his previous role as Lead Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 Presidential Election Petition at the Supreme Court.

ALDRAP argued that such political affiliation and professional engagement present a “clear case of bias, conflict of interest, and violation of statutory codes of conduct.”

According to the association’s Administrative Secretary, Jesse Williams Amuga, who signed the letter, the Senate should not proceed with any confirmation hearing for Prof. Amupitan but should instead respond to the President’s letter of nomination by stating that the nominee “does not meet the constitutional and ethical qualifications for the office.”

“The Senate must act in line with precedent, as seen in 2021 when it rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie over her affiliation with the APC. Prof. Amupitan’s case falls squarely within that standard of disqualification,” the letter stated.

Citing Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, 1991, ALDRAP maintained that Prof. Amupitan’s appointment would place him In a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.

The group further referenced Section 19 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act, 2003, which prohibits the use of prior official or professional positions to gain undue advantage.

“Having previously served as Lead Counsel to the APC, Prof. Amupitan cannot credibly discharge the duties of an INEC Chairman, who must remain impartial in elections involving the APC and other parties,” the association stated.

ALDRAP noted that Nigeria has over 200,000 qualified lawyers, at least half of whom are not affiliated with any political party, and therefore eligible for appointment without the appearance of bias.

The association also warned that if the Senate proceeds with Amupitan’s confirmation, it would initiate legal action to compel compliance with constitutional standards of impartiality.

“Take notice that in the event the Senate goes ahead to undertake confirmation of the said Prof. Joash Amupitan, our association shall be left with no option than to institute a lawsuit to compel adherence to the requirements of impartiality in the confirmation of an INEC Chairman,” the group warned.

Copies of the letter were sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, and foreign diplomatic missions, including the European Union, United States, and United Kingdom embassies in Nigeria. ALDRAP described itself as a professional body comprising over 1,000 lawyers working as staff and consultants to the National Assembly and other legislative bodies in Nigeria and abroad.