Contractor To Refund N20bn Mobilization To RSG

The Rivers State Government on Thursday cancelled the N134billion contract for the renovation, retrofitting and furnishing of the State Secretariat Complex awarded at the twilight of the emergency rule.

The termination was part of the State Executive Council’s meeting which is the first after the emergency rule.

The meeting which was held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, October 16, 2925 and presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara also took the decision to establish Computer Based Test Centres across the three Senatorial districts and 23 local government areas of the State.

Briefing the press shortly after the Council meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo flanked by the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Gbali, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr. Austin Ezekiel Hart and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. Azibolanari Uzoma Worgu said the Council considered sundry issues in education, employment generation, projects and flash flood being experienced in some parts of the State.

Dr. Sirawoo noted that it was a great concern to Council on the mode of waste disposal by the citizens which tends to block water channels adding that Council has directed immediate action to mitigate such environmental behavior and tackle the flash flood in the State.

On his part the Permanent Secretary, Works, Mr. Austin Ezekiel Hart noted that Council decision includes the cancellation of the Secretariat Complex contract awarded at the cost of N134 billion and the refund of N20 billion paid to the contracting firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) as mobilisation.

He further noted that approval was given for the revalidation of bidding process for four contracts earlier advertised in February to include the construction of 4.8 kilometer reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation of Queens Town and Epellema-Iloma-Minimah communities in Opobo/ Nkoro local government area; construction of 2.5 kilometer shoreline protection and reclamation in Ndoni-Oniku-Ishiuku-Ase-Azage communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area; the construction of 2.5 kilometer shoreline protection and reclamation in Otuechi-Obiofu-Isala-Anieze-Odokiri communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area as well as the renovation, retrofitting and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. Azibolanari Uzoma Worgu noted that the Executive Council considered the issue of establishing CBT Centres across the three Senatorial districts and 23 local government areas with a six man Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu set up to draw up modalities for its implementation. Also speaking the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Gbali said the Council has directed his ministry to draw up proposals for employment generation and youth empowerment in the State and assured that they will work in line with the determination of Gov. Fubara to deliver quality leadership to the people of the State