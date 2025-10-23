Finance Minister, Wale Edun Returns To Nigeria

News

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, was on Sunday sighted in Abuja attending an official government event, marking his return to public duty.

This comes after reports last week indicated that the minister was “indisposed” and had traveled to the United Kingdom for medical reasons.

Reliable sources have now confirmed that Mr. Edun is back in the country and has resumed his official responsibilities.

The minister was seen at the venue of a business event organized by a government corporation, which formed part of strategic engagements with a visiting foreign delegation exploring investment opportunities in Nigeria. His appearance effectively dispels speculation surrounding his health and absence from recent government activities.

