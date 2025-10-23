Paramount Ruler Acknowledges Contributions Of O. K. Chinda, Amaewhule

The paramount ruler of Rumuodara community, Eze John Enyinda Amadi, has expressed satisfaction with the pragmatic leadership qualities of Hon. O.K. Chinda, the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I at the House of Representatives, and Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to Eze Amadi, Hon. Chinda, who serves as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, has made remarkable contributions through his vocal and courageous participation in debates and motions at the Green Chamber.

He described Chinda as fearless and a great leader of the people, noting that his boldness in addressing national issues has earned him respect from fellow members of the House.

“Back home here, the well-respected lawmaker has empowered his constituents through various impactful projects he has embarked upon,” Eze Amadi stated.

Speaking on Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the monarch said the Speaker has brought renewed vigour to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He noted that through Amaewhule’s leadership, the hallowed chamber has diligently carried out its constitutional duties of checks and balances with due diligence.

Eze Amadi continued:

“Now that you have resumed duties after the expiration of the state of emergency, it is my earnest prayer that you all work harmoniously with the Governor for the betterment of Rivers people.”

The monarch also commended Amaewhule for his impactful constituency projects, such as the construction of health centres, markets, and other community-based initiatives, which he said have greatly benefited the people of his constituency.

In addition, Eze Amadi applauded the election of Hon. Gift Worlu as the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, describing him as very well suited for the position due to his wealth of experience in local government administration. He concluded by wishing them continued success in their duties and prayed to God to preserve them and their families.