Group Urges Gov Fubara To De-escalate Crisis In Emohua, Others

The Nigerian Project (TNP), Rivers State Chapter, has called on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to urgently intervene and restore peace in communities within Emohua Local Government Area currently facing rising tensions.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Daniel Henacho Eluke, and made available to the Press in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The organization expressed concern over what it described as “the irascible and provocative actions” of a certain political arrow head in the area , which it alleged were fuelling unrest in the area.

The group also accused the present Council administration of Emohua of being “characterised by crises ranging from the sack of the LGA workforce to the illegal dissolution of Community Development Committees (CDCs) and youth associations in communities such as Egbeda , Obelle and Rumuji,” describing the move as a recipe for further instability.

According to the statement, crisis have already resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in affected areas.

“After the dark days of six months of emergency rule, Rivers State and her communities deserve nothing more than peace to drive development and empowerment,” the statement read.

The group further noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated commitment to peace and urged him to advise the Council Chairmen whose areas are involved in crisis to ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ stressing that Emohua Local Government Area and others need peace and development, not conflicts involving community and youth bodies.

The statement noted with dismay how the current leadership of Emohua Council has continued to be at the centre of controversies since assuming office.

“In less than two weeks after assumption of office, the governor intervened in face-off involving the Council Leadership with labour unions. Today, they are at the epicentre of crises ,” it said.

It therefore, appealed to Governor Fubara, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to take decisive steps to restore calm in the area and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Rivers State needs peace for development to thrive,” it added. It will be recalled that Emohua Local Government Area has in the news in recent times following crisis that greeted them with some group blaming it on the Council leadership whereas the Council shifted the weight to cult related activities.