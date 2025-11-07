Tinubu Bows To Pressure, Reverses Pardon For Convicted Criminals

…Signs Instrument Of Clemency

…Moves Prerogative Of Mercy Committee To Justice Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has executed the relevant instruments of release to complete the process of formally exercising his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy to grant pardon and clemency to specific individuals who were earlier convicted for various offences.

Following consultations with the Council of State and public opinion on the matter, the President directed a further review of the initially approved list for consideration in furtherance of the President’s discretionary powers under Section 175(1)(&(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Consequently, certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc, were deleted from the list.

Others who had been hitherto pardoned in the old list had their sentences commuted, responding to public condemnation of the initial last approved by the President which contained names of crimals.

This action became necessary in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies and adherence to bilateral obligations.

The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the Accused, the Victim, and the State/ Society also guided the review.

The approved list of eligible beneficiaries has been transmitted to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation in line with the duly signed instruments of release.

Furthermore, to ensure that future exercises meet public expectations and best practices, the President has directed the immediate relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

President Tinubu according to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on information & Strategy in a statement made available to National Network, also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue appropriate Guidelines for the Exercise of the Power of Prerogative of Mercy, which includes compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.

This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release.

The President appreciated the constructive feedback and engagement from stakeholders and the general public on this matter. President Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s broader commitment to judicial reforms and improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.