Independent Engineering Experts To Review Gwara Water Facility Collapse, Says HYPREP

By Dormene Mbea

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, has inaugurated an Independent Technical Sub-Committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the recent collapse of the Gwara water facility in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

According to Prof. Zabbey, the move underscores HYPREP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and professional integrity in the implementation of water infrastructure projects under the Ogoni environmental clean-up programme.

He said the committee will lead an independent review of the technical and structural causes of the incident and provide recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The newly inaugurated committee comprises some of the most respected engineering professionals in Rivers State, including Engr. Belema Elaine, FNSE (Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Rivers State Branch); Engr. Power Maeba (Former Rivers State Director of Works); Engr. Obomanu Finisidi (Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers); and Engr. Akobo Z.S. Iboroma, FNSE (former Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Rivers State Branch and veteran lecturer of structural engineering).

Speaking during the inauguration at the Project Coordination Office (PCO) in Port Harcourt, Prof. Zabbey charged the committee to undertake a detailed on-site assessment of the collapsed overhead tank and associated structures, document the extent of damage, and identify any safety or environmental risks.

He emphasized that the outcome of the review would guide management actions and improve engineering and quality assurance processes in future projects.

The establishment of the Independent Technical Sub-Committee follows recommendations made by an interim panel earlier set up by HYPREP on November 5, 2025. The Project Coordinator explained that the sub-committee’s work is guided by clear Terms of Reference (ToR).

These include evaluating the technical, structural, and material components of the failed facility, including design standards, material quality, and workmanship.

The committee is also expected to review the supervision and quality assurance mechanisms adopted during the design, construction, and installation phases of the project.

In addition, the team will identify any negligence, sabotage, or professional lapses by contractors, consultants, or site engineers, and make actionable recommendations for restoration of the facility, prevention of future incidents, and strengthening of institutional supervision and HSE compliance.

The committee has been given two weeks to complete its investigation and submit a detailed report to the Project Coordination Office for appropriate management action.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Engr. Akobo Iboroma thanked Prof. Zabbey for engaging credible professionals to lead the review and assured that the team would deliver an unbiased and technically sound report in line with engineering ethics and public interest.

The formation of the independent committee comes in response to public concerns following the structural failure of the Gwara water project, one of the facilities under HYPREP’s ongoing environmental restoration efforts. The initiative is expected to strengthen public confidence in HYPREP’s commitment to accountability, safety, and quality service delivery in Ogoniland.