Nigerian Guild Of Editors Get  President Tinubu’s Nod For Media Tax Relief 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday tasked media practitioners to fulfil their responsibility as the Fourth Estate of the Realm towards nation-building and the sustenance of democracy.

President Tinubu also declared that his administration would consider the requests from the Guild for media tax relief and other interventions that would ensure the sustainability and vibrancy of the media.

The President spoke at the 21st Nigerian Guild of Editors Annual Conference (ANEC) 2025, with the theme, Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: Role of Editors, at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

He commended the Nigerian Guild of Editors for the commitment of its members to sustaining democracy and national development, urging them to shape public discourse in a constructive manner that strengthens the bonds that hold the nation together.

“This conversation is necessary as we continue to build institutions that are transparent, resilient and trusted by our citizens. Throughout our history, journalism in Nigeria has been more than a profession.

It has been an instrument of national awakening. From early newspapers that challenged colonial injustice to the principled voices that kept hope alive during the dark days of the military dictatorship,” President Tinubu stated.

The President lauded the leadership of the Guild for their dedication and resilience, even in the face of daunting challenges, and charged them always to put the national interest above all other considerations.

“We live in a time when information travels rapidly and widely. Social media has made every citizen a potential publisher.

This has benefits, but it also increases the speed and scale of misinformation. Falsehood can take root before truth has time to speak.

In such an environment, the editorial function is more important than ever. Verification must be your anchor; balance must be your principle, and professional judgement must be your guide.

“I urge you, therefore, to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism. Report boldly, but do so truthfully. Critique government policy, but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society”.

President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges facing the nation, especially those of terrorism and banditry, but assured the nation of the administration’s determination to return it to a state of peace, progress, and prosperity.

He also stated that the private sector, civil society, and all need to complement the media in building this climate of reason and unity.

“I ask of you, therefore, to continue to exercise that responsibility with the seriousness and honour. Let us choose clarity over confusion, responsibility over recklessness, and hope over despair. Let us remember that the stories we tell ourselves as a nation and as a people influence the country we become”, he said.

In response to the Guild’s request for government incentives for the media, President Tinubu assured the Guild that his administration would consider its requests, including fiscal incentives, legal protection, and policy support to enhance their duties and safeguard press freedom.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, commended President Tinubu for his historic attendance at the annual meeting of the Guild of Editors, noting that it was the first time a sitting President had been physically present.

The minister added that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had created an enabling environment for unfettered media practice, noting that more than one thousand broadcasting stations were operating freely across the country.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, no media house has been threatened, gagged or shut down for expressing dissent. This reflects our conscious commitment to the constitutional principles of press freedom.”

He solicited the understanding and partnership of media practitioners in crafting the right narratives about the country to promote overall national development.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma, stressed that editors will not be bystanders in the 2027 elections but catalysts whose narratives will shape the nation’s democratic future.

According to him, editors wield immense influence in shaping national perception and must be accountable for the narratives they promote, particularly during election seasons.

Uzodimma urged Nigerian editors to take greater responsibility for protecting electoral integrity and restoring public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“If you have a role in democratic governance and national cohesion, you must also assume responsibility for electoral integrity. Without electoral integrity, there can be no democracy”.

The Imo State governor noted that media coverage of the 2023 elections contributed to public mistrust, with some reports portraying the electoral process as collapsed, based on selective or premature calls. He cited the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, which found that 49 per cent of Nigerians distrust the media, describing the trend as “deeply alarming.”

Uzodimma warned that editorial choices carry consequences: decisions on what to publish, which voices to prioritise, and how political events are framed directly affect national cohesion, voter confidence, and democratic resilience.

“When every disagreement is framed as a crisis and every electoral challenge treated as systemic fraud, you feed polarisation and deepen distrust,” Governor Uzodinma concluded.

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, in his remarks, appealed to President Tinubu to support the media industry by providing fiscal incentives, legal protection, and policy support.

He commended President Tinubu for attending the conference, describing his presence as a demonstration of his administration’s recognition of the media as a strategic partner in nation-building.

He paid tribute to the founding leaders of the Guild and urged his colleagues to uphold truth, fairness and balance and resist the temptation to play to the gallery.

“Editors must defend the sanctity of truth, insist on transparency, and hold power to account — not as adversaries of government, but as constructive partners in the pursuit of national progress,” he said.

The President of the Guild made key requests, including corporate tax relief for media houses, VAT exemption on media inputs, tax incentives for advertisers, and access to affordable financing for news organisations. He specifically requested the repeal of laws that restrict press freedom. He also proposed the creation of a Media Development Fund to support digital innovation and newsroom transformation, to be managed by an independent board.