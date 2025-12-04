National Network Newspaper @ 21: Gov Fubara, Rivers Leaders Laud 21 Years of Resilience, Excellence, Impact

By Dormene Mbea

The 21st Anniversary Celebration of National Network Newspaper drew a distinguished gathering of government officials, media professionals, religious leaders, community stakeholders and well-wishers who came together to honour one of Rivers State’s most respected media institutions. The celebration reflected on the journey of the newspaper from its modest beginnings in 2003 to becoming a trusted and influential voice in Rivers State, recognised for fearless reporting, consistency, and community-oriented journalism.

Representing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Sir Dr Honour Sirawo, spoke with nostalgia and insight, tracing the origins of the newspaper and highlighting the perseverance of its founder, Pastor Jerry Needam. Sirawo recalled, “I have a lot of stories to tell because I knew how this whole business started. At one time in my career, I was Chief Press Secretary to a Deputy Governor, and I remember Jerry working for his boss, the publisher of Compass Newspaper. When he decided to start National Network Newspaper, nobody gave him any chance. People could not imagine how he would survive leaving the stability of his former position to start a paper that was not financially strong. Printing requires significant resources, and many thought it would fail.”

He continued, “But as God would have it, through determination and hard work, Jerry made it happen. Today we celebrate 21 years of National Network Newspaper, a paper with many stories to tell. It is a thing of joy, and I am glad to be associated with him. I am elated, excited, and proud that he is an Ogoni man. Achieving success is one challenge, sustaining it is another, but knowing Jerry, we are convinced he will continue to excel and lead this paper to even greater heights.”

Sirawo emphasized the importance of resilience in the media landscape, noting that the newspaper’s endurance through economic, political and technological challenges is a model for young journalists and media entrepreneurs. “The newspaper has remained relevant and respected through the years. Its courage, dedication, and commitment to the people are why it continues to thrive and inspire. What impresses me most is the tenacity behind the vision. Jerry showed that determination, integrity, and hard work can create a legacy that will endure for decades.”

He concluded with encouragement for the future, urging the newspaper to sustain its quality and relevance. “This anniversary is not only a celebration of past achievements but also a call to continue serving Rivers State with professionalism and dedication. The people of Rivers State are proud of National Network Newspaper, and we look forward to many more decades of impactful journalism.”

Dr Emma Okah, former Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, delivered a heartfelt tribute, highlighting the professional excellence, resilience, and far-reaching impact of National Network Newspaper. His remarks offered both personal reflection and an informed assessment of the newspaper’s contribution to media development in Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region.

“I would like to say that National Network Newspaper is fantastic,” he began, his voice resonating with pride and admiration. “I am privileged to have been there almost from the foundation laying ceremony in 2003. I witnessed firsthand the vision, determination, and courage it took to start a newspaper at a time when many doubted its survival. Its editorial policy, the quality of its reporting, and its commitment to community-focused news have always been exemplary. The paper has grown to be one of the best in Rivers State.”

Dr Okah reflected on the early challenges that faced the publication, including limited financial resources, stiff competition, and political pressures that tested the resolve of its founder and staff. “Even in those early years, Jerry Needam demonstrated remarkable foresight and tenacity. Many thought the newspaper would not survive the initial hurdles. Yet through hard work, resilience, and strategic vision, the National Network became a model for responsible journalism in the state.”

He praised the newspaper’s consistency, particularly its adaptation to the digital age. “Since going online, the paper has never failed. Even Nigerians abroad who want to stay informed about developments in Rivers State can rely on it. This level of reliability and professionalism is rare. We are proud not only of the newspaper but of Jerry and the entire team who have maintained high standards for over two decades.”

Dr Okah also emphasized the publication’s role in shaping public discourse and promoting development. “National Network Newspaper has always focused on people-related and impact-driven journalism. It highlights community issues, development projects, and public policies in a way that educates, informs, and empowers citizens. That is why it continues to be respected and trusted.”

He concluded with a prayer and encouragement for continued success. “We can only pray that 21 years is just the beginning. Fifty, sixty, seventy years and beyond, may the paper continue to outlive its founder and thrive as a platform for truth, integrity, and development-focused journalism.

Congratulations to Jerry Needam, the staff, and management of National Network Newspaper. Your dedication and consistency set a benchmark for all media houses in Rivers State and beyond.”

Engr. Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, GMD/CEO of Strata Base Group, offered a heartfelt commendation of National Network Newspaper, describing it as a true publication of the people and a model of dedication and quality in journalism. Speaking at the 21st Anniversary Celebration, he reflected on the paper’s enduring role in informing, educating, and inspiring the citizens of Rivers State.

“I have always greatly appreciated National Network Newspaper,” he began. “For twenty one years, it has served Rivers State and its people with consistency, professionalism, and integrity. I must commend the management and staff for their tireless service, for bringing together a paper that reflects the values and concerns of ordinary citizens. This is a newspaper that belongs to the people, a publication that presents news and stories in a way that is accessible, truthful, and meaningful.”

Engr. Dr. Dimkpa highlighted the importance of long-term vision and dedication in building a media institution. “Maintaining a newspaper for over two decades is no small achievement. It requires discipline, courage, and commitment to quality. National Network has not only survived the challenges of the industry but has thrived, proving that resilience and a strong sense of purpose can turn a vision into a lasting legacy. The leadership of Jerry Needam and his team has been exemplary, demonstrating that dedication to truth and public service can achieve remarkable results.”

He also praised the newspaper for its role in shaping public discourse and community development. “The paper consistently highlights issues that matter to the people, from community development projects to social initiatives and governance accountability. It ensures that the voices of ordinary citizens are heard, and that public policies are scrutinized fairly. This is the hallmark of a newspaper that serves not only as a source of information but as a catalyst for positive change in society.”

Amb Victor Nwikpo, Board Member of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, commended the newspaper for its reliability and steadfastness. “National Network Newspaper is very dear to my heart for its consistency. Maintaining relevance for 21 years is not easy. Many papers fail within a few years, but this one has continued to serve the public. We salute their commitment and pray they continue. By next year, I hope to see them competing with international media outlets. Their resilience, dedication and focus on development communication have made them a model for other media houses.” His remarks underscored the importance of sustained excellence in journalism.

Pioneer and retired Prelate of the Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Abel Serebe Vurasi, described the newspaper as a publication of the people. “I greatly appreciate National Network Newspaper and commend the management for 21 years of dedicated service. The paper has consistently presented quality information that impacts society. I pray that grace, strength and wisdom continue to be given to them so that they may have many more years of celebration and success.”

Comrade Paul Bazia, Chairman of NUJ Rivers State, praised the paper’s resilience despite economic, security and operational challenges. “For 21 years, National Network Newspaper has never missed an edition. Their reporters continue to do professional work under difficult circumstances. The newspaper has put development issues in Rivers State and the Niger Delta on the front burner and has upheld ethics and professionalism throughout. We dedicate this recognition to over 300 journalists who have contributed to its growth and impact.”

Rev Williams Probel, leader of Ogoni Peoples Assembly, reflected on the newspaper’s longevity and relevance. “Twenty one years is not 21 days. This newspaper has shown courage, resilience and commitment to the people. Its content is rich, its reporting is superb and it has remained fearless and resolute. We pray that the spirit and experience that brought them this far continue to guide them for another 21 years and beyond. I encourage the people to support National Network Newspaper and ensure its continued success.”