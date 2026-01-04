Ogoni Philanthropist, Chief Lesi Maol, Donates Car to Methodist Bishop, Reaffirms Commitment to God’s Work, Ogoni Development

By Jerry Needam

Renowned Ogoni philanthropist and billionaire businessman, Chief Lesi Maol, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to faith, humanity, and community development with the donation of a brand-new vehicle to the Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Gokana South, Rt. Rev. Friday Dumdisi Iyietu.

The symbolic presentation took place on January 1, 2026, attracting church leaders, clergy, and members of the community, who described the gesture as timely and deeply inspiring, particularly in support of the Bishop’s pastoral, evangelical, and administrative responsibilities.

Speaking during the presentation, Chief Lesi Maol stated that his actions were driven by his love for God, the Church, and the people of Ogoni.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the work of God and the expansion of the Gospel across Ogoniland.

“Supporting the work of God is not a burden to me; it is a calling and a privilege,” Chief Maol said.

“I believe strongly that when God blesses a man, that blessing should become a channel of blessing to others.

I will continue to do more for the Church, for the expansion of God’s work, and for the upliftment of the Ogoni people.

Giving is part of who I am, because it is truly more blessed to give than to receive.”

The philanthropist assured the Diocese and the wider Ogoni community of his continued support for faith-based initiatives, social empowerment, and sustainable development projects.

Chief Maol’s donation comes on the heels of his widely celebrated humanitarian intervention in December 2025, during which he financially empowered about 200 Ogoni indigenes, effectively making them millionaires.

The landmark initiative, aimed at economic empowerment and grassroots development, earned him widespread commendation across Ogoniland and beyond.

An elated Rt. Rev. Friday Dumdisi Iyietu, who expressed pleasant surprise at the donation, thanked God for the gift and described Chief Maol as a divine instrument raised for such a time as this.

“This gift came as a great surprise to me, and I return all the glory to God,” the Bishop said. “Chief Lesi Maol is a rare blessing to the Church and to Ogoniland.

This vehicle will greatly enhance the work of the ministry, especially in reaching the flock and strengthening the mission of the Church.”

The Bishop further offered prayers for Chief Maol, asking God to replenish him abundantly, grant him good health, and continue to prosper the works of his hands.

“We pray that the Lord who has used you to bless His Church will continue to enlarge your coast, protect your household, and make you an even greater vessel of blessing to humanity,” he added.

Church officials and community leaders present at the event commended Chief Maol for his exemplary generosity, describing him as a symbol of hope, faith, and selfless leadership.

Chief Lesi Maol’s philanthropic gestures continue to leave a lasting imprint on both the Church and society, reinforcing his reputation as one of Ogoniland’s most influential, compassionate, and God-fearing sons.