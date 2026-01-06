Kobani’s Appointment Is Well-Deserved, Says Barr. Anthony Tabu

By Our Correspondent

The Secretary of the South-South Peoples’ Conference (SSOPEC), Barrister Anthony Tabu, has congratulated Chief Kenneth Kobani on his appointment as a Non-Executive Member of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, Barr. Tabu described the appointment as a fitting recognition of Chief Kobani’s distinguished career in public service, noting that his wealth of experience and leadership credentials make him exceptionally suited for the role.

“It is with immense pleasure that I extend my most sincere felicitations to Chief Kenneth Kobani on this well-earned appointment,” Tabu stated.

“His illustrious service to the nation has been marked by exemplary leadership, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Chief Kobani previously served as Minister of State for Trade during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and later as Secretary to the Rivers State Government under former Governor Nyesom Wike, roles in which he was widely acknowledged for his strategic insight and administrative competence.

Barr. Tabu expressed strong confidence that Chief Kobani’s extensive background in governance and strategic planning would be a significant asset to the NMDPRA, particularly as the Authority continues to play a critical role in regulating and promoting Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

“His leadership will undoubtedly contribute meaningfully to strengthening energy security, improving regulatory efficiency, and driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria,” he added.

The SSOPEC Secretary concluded by wishing Chief Kobani outstanding success in his new national assignment, describing the appointment as not only a personal milestone but also a positive development for the Ogoni people, South-South region and the country at large.