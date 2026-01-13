Wike Commissions Giolee Headquarters, Hails Private-Sector Investment In Rivers State

Port Harcourt witnessed a defining moment in its corporate and industrial evolution on Friday, January 9, 2026, as the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike, officially commissioned the ultra-modern corporate headquarters of Giolee Global Resources Limited in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The commissioning ceremony, attended by senior government officials, retired military officers, traditional rulers, clergy, captains of industry, regulators, community leaders and staff of the company, underscored renewed confidence in Rivers State as a viable and attractive destination for private-sector investment.

While unveiling the facility, Wike expressed admiration for the scale, quality and functionality of the headquarters, describing it as a testament to disciplined leadership, sound management and long-term vision.

“It is one thing to establish a company, and it is another thing to manage it properly and grow it to this level,” Wike said. “What I have seen here meets international standards and reflects seriousness, capacity and commitment.”

He commended Giolee Global Resources for prioritising job creation, tax compliance and reinvestment into productive infrastructure, stressing that such corporate responsibility contributes significantly to economic growth and social stability. The Minister also urged host communities to support and protect investments within their domains.

“When companies employ our people and fulfil their obligations, development is encouraged. This kind of investment deserves support and protection,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Giolee Global Resources Limited, Chief Lesi Baribera Maol, described the commissioning as the culmination of a deliberate journey spanning over two decades, built on consistency, faith, discipline and strategic growth.

“We started small and refused to compromise standards,” Maol said. “This headquarters is not just a structure; it is a story of sacrifice, resilience and belief in Nigeria.”

He explained that Giolee is an indigenous Nigerian company operating in the highly competitive oil and gas environmental services sector, with operations that now extend beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Though based in Nigeria, we compete globally. What you see today reflects our commitment to excellence, deep industry knowledge and determination to deliver services that meet and exceed international standards,” he noted.

Chief Maol disclosed that the headquarters complex was constructed entirely from internally generated revenue, without loans or outstanding debts—an achievement he described as proof of sustainable growth and strong financial discipline.

“This edifice was funded solely from profits generated over the years. It is a clear reflection of capacity, prudence and long-term planning,” he said, drawing applause from guests.

The state-of-the-art facility houses multiple specialised laboratories, including petroleum, environmental, toxicology, microbiology, wet chemistry, gas chromatography, AAS and LNG laboratories. It also features training centres, a crèche, medical evacuation unit, canteen, gym, guest houses, rooftop recreational areas and safety-compliant workspaces designed to accommodate about 500 staff.

According to Maol, Giolee’s laboratories are internationally accredited, including ISO 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015, and are operated by trained Nigerian professionals using world-class equipment.

“Our laboratories have the capacity to deliver globally accepted results without compromise. Nigerian expertise can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best anywhere in the world,” he said.

Looking to the future, Maol revealed that the company is nearing completion of what it described as Nigeria’s largest hazardous waste integrated facility, located on a 20-hectare site at Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area.

“This facility will support offshore and onshore industrial waste management and is equipped with modern thermal desorption and incineration systems. It is scheduled for completion within the first quarter of 2026,” he said.

He also highlighted Giolee’s extensive oil spill response capability, noting that the company operates one of the largest privately owned response teams in Nigeria.

“We are the only privately owned Nigerian company capable of protecting up to five kilometres of shoreline during major oil spill incidents,” Maol said. “We also operate the largest mangrove nursery in the country, with about one million seedlings ready for transplantation across the Niger Delta.”

On employment and corporate social responsibility, Maol disclosed that Giolee currently employs over 780 staff, making it one of the largest private-sector employers in Rivers State. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, peace and community development.

“We believe business must have a human face. That is why we invest in our host communities, empower youths and operate responsibly wherever we are,” he said.

He announced several initiatives for the host community of Rumuesere, Eneka, including the donation of a 500kVA transformer, scholarships for 50 undergraduate students, employment opportunities for qualified indigenes and educational laboratory excursions for secondary school students.

“We want these children to see science in action and become the professionals who will take this industry forward,” he added.

Chairman of the occasion, Major General Letam Wiwa (Rtd), described the project as a strong statement of confidence in Rivers State and Nigeria’s private sector.

“This headquarters proves that businesses can thrive here and deliver real impact. Giolee’s partnerships with regulators and international oil companies reflect trust earned through performance,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Bariere Thomas, praised Chief Maol for building a globally competitive company rooted in the Niger Delta. He said Giolee’s success should inspire young entrepreneurs across the state.

Dr. Thomas disclosed that his administration is deliberately attracting investors to Khana Local Government Area, stressing that investment remains the most effective pathway to development and job creation.

“When investors come, development follows. Our government believes in productivity, opportunity and economic empowerment,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Catholic priest Monsignor Pius Kii described the growth of Giolee Global Resources as both spiritually inspiring and intellectually impressive.

“What I have seen here fills me with gratitude to God. This is the fruit of vision, discipline and grace,” he said.

Drawing from scripture, Monsignor Kii likened Giolee’s journey to the parable of the mustard seed, noting that the company’s modest beginnings had grown into a mighty enterprise providing opportunities for many.

“This is indigenous capacity at its finest—disciplined, resilient and focused. It shows that greatness can emerge from small beginnings when faith and determination are present,” he said.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion are Senator Barinaadaa Mpigi, Senator Magnus Abe, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Senator Allwel Nyeso, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol,Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Chief OCJ Okocha, Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, Gbene Joi Nuyien, Dr. Henry Ogiri. Professor Chinedu Mmom, His Eminence, Most Rev’D Abel Serebe Vurasi, Dr. Bariere Thomas, Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, Hon. Bernard Ngbar, Hon. Barile Austin Nwakoh and host of other dignitaries